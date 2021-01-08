Music of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: Isshak Abdullai, Contributor

Kelvin Black premieres video for ‘Aboa Bi’

play videoFast-rising afrobeat musician, Kelvin Black

Fast-rising afrobeat musician, Kelvin Black has revealed his readiness to take over the Ghanaian music scene with his latest reflective and sombre record ‘Aboa Bi’.



The visuals for this latest effort was directed by M. Abdul Majeed for Alikoto Music Consult.



This audiovisual of ‘Aboa Bi’ depicts a tragic story of betrayal and envy between two friends.



“I’m mostly inspired by the daily hustle of life. This record is a message to anyone who is navigating life to stay in their lane and depend on God instead of friends.



After honing his unique sound over recent years, he is now preparing to release his yet to be titled debut EP, which underlines the changes and experiences he has been through in life.



‘Aboa Bi’ produced by Snowwie is a combination of inspirational and reflective lyrics, punctuated throughout with elements of highlife, Afro-pop, and R&B.



Watch ‘Aboa Bi’ below;



