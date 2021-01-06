Movies of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Keep your mouths out of my marriage - Xandy Kamel warns critics

Actress Xandy Kamel has issued a strong warning to persons who keep poking their noses into her marriage.



According to Xandy Kamel in a video available to Ghbase.com, she is sick and tired of people constantly wishing her bad in her marriage and hoping that it fails.



She added that she is ready to deal with anyone who keeps on making up false stories that she is suffering in her marriage and will not hesitate to sue them.



The actress cum TV presenter tied the knot with King Kaninja, a sports presenter with Angel FM, at a private ceremony on Thursday, May 14, 2020.



Unlike the usual Kaba and slit outfit worn by most celebrities for the traditional wedding, Xandy went the kente wrapped way looking elegant and like a queen mother.



Her wrapped kente featured some beads on her arms and legs making her look extraordinary on her big day.



