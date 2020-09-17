Entertainment of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Keep supporting me – Awal urges Ghanaians

Awal Dexter

Musician Awal Mohammed, popularly known on stage as Awal Dexter, has called on lovers of his craft to keep supporting his music.



Awal, who appeared on New Day recalled the love that was shown him during his time on both Talented Kidz and MTN Hitmaker shows.



He urged Ghanaians to continue supporting him as he has recently released a video for his song ‘Yenda’ which he described as a party song doing great on the market.



He showed appreciation to Sarkodie for the years of “great mentorship” and contribution to his career.



When asked where he sees himself in 5 years to come he said,” I can’t imagine myself because you people are patronizing my work, the support has been there since day one.



“So I believe in some years to come I’ll be able to attain a higher level with my career”.



He explained that education was the reason for his brief absence from the music scene.



The former child star expressed appreciation to MTN and TV3 for contributing to what he has become.

