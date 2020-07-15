Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Keche to outdoor new group member from Nigeria on July 31

Music duo, Keche

Ghanaian music duo, Keche have disclosed that they will soon be known as a trio when a new member from Nigeria joins them on July 31st, 2020.



The group who signed a two-year deal with Golden Empire Legacy Record Label explained that their new brother would not be a permanent member of the group based on the contract agreement.



“We have a brother outside Ghana who will join the group. It's not going to be a permanent thing, it's going to be temporal for a year or two because of the difference we want to make so Ghanaians should not blink an eye, they should stay glued to Keche,” Andrew said.



The duo who are well known for songs like ‘Aluguntugui’ and ‘Sorkorde’ expressed that the new member of the team would bring on board ‘magic’ since they’re already talented in rap and singing.



“Magic is something that has never happened before. I mean something extraordinary,” Andrew said in the interview with TV3.



Although the duo was tight-lipped about the name of the artiste, Joshua (the tallest) disclosed that their new brother is “a Nigerian” who is “very big” and has “been in the industry for two years.”



Joshua explained that the idea to bring on an International act is not to deliberately penetrate the Nigerian market because “Ghanaian music is big across the globe, so he’s coming in to tap and we are going in to tap. Ghanaians should just watch out because we are going to blow their minds as we always say.”



The ‘Body lotion’ hitmakers noted that the new entrant would in no way pose any threats to the growth of the group since the decision is a well-thought-through one.





