Keche reveals how Castro gave them their name

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian hip-life music duo, Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe, popularly known as Keche, have revealed the inspiration behind their group name.



The pair in a myjoyonline.com report revealed that they got their name from missing Ghanaian musician Theophilus Tagoe, also known as Castro.



According to Keche, Castro recommended the name "Keche," meaning "skills," when they were still trying to find for themselves a name.



“We wanted a very challenging name, and we realised that name is very important when it comes to artistes. I remember our brother Samini was Batman, and we realised that name was very important. We realised that we’ve got something unique in the industry, and when it comes to groups, sometimes you see something very close, but Andrew and I are far different in structure.



“So, that one alone is some style. We sat down and Castro told us that Keche is good, and we told our God Father, Kaywa, and I’m happy people accepted it,” Joshua Keche explained.



Keche noted that the name was unique and challenging, which made it a valuable part of their branding as musicians.



The duo also shared how they got started in the music industry, revealing that their coming together as a group was not planned.



According to the duo, they met on stage, where Andrew was performing, and Joshua was in the audience.



“I was performing on a street carnival stage at Tema, and I saw Joshua in the crowd watching me. So, when I got down, I met him, and we became friends. So, we didn’t really sit down and plan to be a group,” Andrew Keche revealed.



Since the duo's existence in the music industry, they have recorded songs for many well-known Ghanaian musicians, including Samini, Daddy Lumba, Castro, and KK Fosu.



Despite their success, Keche has remained committed to maintaining their partnership and vowed never to let money come between them.



The duo has just released a new song titled "Something Must Happen," which they believe carries a prophetic message for those struggling to break through.



