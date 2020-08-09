Entertainment of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Keche questions doom prophecies by pastors

Hip-life music group, Keche

Hip-life music group, Keche, has demanded answers to why men of God always come out to make negative prophecies concerning artistes but not positive ones.



In an interview on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra with host, Dr. Cann, Joshua of the music group said that prophets put out too many false prophecies and they never come out to prophecy about an artiste but when they do, it means the person is going to die. He questioned why this is so.



“When I was writing the song, it came in mind that why is it that whenever a celebrity is going to die, they come out to tell us but none of them have ever woken up one day and come out to say that they had a dream that Keche is about to receive $2million and buy a private jet.



"If they see anything like Keche about to be involved in an accident on the Kumasi road, that is when they start ‘And God said..’ No, we don’t want that”.



According to them, getting an artiste personally is very easy, hence if any prophet thinks they have seen anything bad concerning Keche, as spiritual leaders, they should reach out to them personally and help them find a way around that predicament instead of broadcasting on radio stations and across the media for popularity.





