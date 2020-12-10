Music of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: attractivemustapha.com

Keche and Fameye set December mood with new banger

Music group, Keche

After the collaboration between Keche and Kuami Eugene proclaiming “No dulling” a few months ago, management of Gem Media and Keche took the decision to set a “Good Mood" for the festive season, as well as to remind Ghanaians to let peace prevail before, during, and after the election period.



Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe, known together as Keche, joined forces with Fameye, the VGMA 'New Artist of the Year', to create magic.



'Good Mood' is an upbeat song produced by Hit Beatz. This song talks about how important it is to be happy.



No matter the circumstance life may present to you at a particular period, your situation at that moment may be far better than the next person. The song communicates that the future is not in our hands so one has to live their best lives today being optimistic in any situation.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

The song is available on all digital platforms.