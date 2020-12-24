Entertainment of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Keche, Optional King billed for 2020 Mentor grand finale

2020 Mentor finalists

Dynamic Ghanaian music group Keche and winner of Mentor Reloaded Optional King have been announced to perform at the grand finale of this year’s edition of popular music reality show Mentor.



Slated for TV3’s Studio B on Sunday, December 27, the six finalists will attempt to unmake each other to be crowned the ultimate winner of this year’s edition of Ghana’s biggest music television reality show.



After 12 weeks of entertainment on Ghana’s leading television network TV3 Network, the six finalists for the 2020 Mentor will be battling it out on the night, which organisers promise will be full of fireworks.



The six finalists vying for the crown are Kwaku Bany, Ayeyi, Netty, Semenhyia, Lyte and Hyndu.

At stake is a brand new saloon car as the ultimate prize plus other amazing prizes including recording deal, cash amount and airtime across all Media General platforms.



After seven editions, Mentor went on a break and Mentor Reloaded was launched last year with the aim to provide a platform for young people to unearth their talent and enable them to pursue a career in music.



This year, TV3 launched the 2020 Mentor dubbed “Owning The Stage”.



The season saw contestants receiving the needed grooming to excel in the global music business after the competition.



They had sessions with some of the biggest musicians on the continent including the African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, Nigerian musician Ice Prince Zamani, Afrobeat musician Kelvyn Boy and social media strategist Stephen Boadi.



Best of luck to all six finalists!

