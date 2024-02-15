Keche Andrew’s wife denies resigning from NDC parliamentary candidature

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 February 2024

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Amenfi Central Constituency, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, has refuted assertions that she has resigned.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, Joana Gyan, a successful businesswoman and wife of renowned musician Keche Andrew, urged her constituents to ignore rumours that she would no longer be contesting in the 2024 polls.



The NDC parliamentary candidate indicated that although there were some issues, they would be resolved, and she would represent the party in the Amenfi Central Constituency parliamentary elections.



“I want to reassure you all that I remain the duly elected parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central on the ticket of our esteemed NDC party and will lead the party to victory in 2024. The trust and support you have placed in me are deeply valued, and I am more determined than ever to honour that trust.



“I urge those responsible for spreading these baseless allegations to cease their actions immediately, else they face the full rigor of the law,” part of the statement, dated February 14, 2024, reads.



She added, “I am confident that with your continued support and the grace of the Almighty, we will overcome these challenges and emerge stronger together. I look forward to continuing our journey towards progress and prosperity for all.”



