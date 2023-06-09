You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 06 09Article 1782980

Entertainment of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kaywa speaks on Mr. Drew’s departure from Highly Spiritual Music

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Renowned music producer, Kaywa Renowned music producer, Kaywa

Music producer Kaywa, as he is famously known in showbiz, has explained the reason for the departure of one of his signees, Mr. Drew.

About a year ago, there were rumours about the singer’s departure from his then-present record label, but an interview with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM denied that he hadn’t left and labeled such false information as gossip.

But a few months later, after 2023 began, the ‘Shuperu’ hitmaker announced in an interview on TV3 that he was no longer a signee of Highly Spiritual Music, stating that his reason for leaving was because he needed a change in his career.

He said, "Everyone wants growth; you can’t stay in one place for a long while. It is more about moving ahead”.

Kaywa, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Highly Spiritual Music and doubles as a music producer, has broken his silence as to why Mr. Drew left.

A post shared by Hitz 103.9 FM on their Twitter page mentioned Kaywa’s explanation of why Mr. Drew left.

According to him, the five-year deal agreement that took place between the label and the singer was due. In addition, the label had planned to work with Mr. Drew in the future, but he [Mr. Drew] had already made up his mind not to be part of the company’s future plans with him.

He further stated that the artiste told them he wanted a change, so they had no option but to respect his decision.

“Mr. Drew exhausted his five-year deal with Highly Spiritual. But we thought we still had the strength to still work with him, but he said he wanted to look in a different direction, so we allowed him to go," Kaywa said.

Check out the tweet below:



ED/FNOQ

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment