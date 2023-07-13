Kaywa opens up about dealing with former artistes and the poaching challenges in the music industry

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian music producer and record label boss, Kaywa, known as David Kojo Kyei, has shared his perspective on dealing with former artistes and the challenges faced in the music industry.



In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, Kaywa emphasized the importance of entrusting his former artistes to God, rather than holding onto negative feelings or resorting to curses.



Kaywa expressed, "I understand how disheartening it can be to invest in new artistes only to see them depart when they achieve success, but that's the nature of life. If I were to dwell on these experiences, I would hesitate to sign on any artiste in the future. However, I remind myself that I am nurturing national assets."



He further acknowledged the significant impact he has had on the careers of his former artistes, recognizing that people are aware of the role he played in shaping their lives.



"Everyone recognizes the influence I exerted on the careers of all the artistes who departed from my record label. The modest contribution I made to their careers brings me joy, and if they go on to achieve success like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy, I will take pride in that. Dr. Duncan may not be exceedingly wealthy, but everyone knows his contributions to Sarkodie," he explained.



Regarding the challenges of signing artistes, Kaywa highlighted the issue of poaching, stating that artistes often leave when other record labels or individuals with greater financial resources approach them.



"These musicians are enticed away by individuals or other record labels who believe they can buy anyone. Many of these musicians leave when they are presented with lucrative offers," he said.



He then appealed to poachers to collaborate with the original record labels instead of engaging in underhanded deals.



"I would like to appeal to poachers to work with the original record labels to which the artistes are signed, rather than resorting to backdoor tactics to persuade them to leave," he urged.



When asked about the possibility of reuniting with his former artistes, Kaywa explained the policy at Highly Spiritual record label.



"At Highly Spiritual record label, we have a policy that forbids comebacks after an artiste's departure. It is not conducive for the brand. However, we can maintain a good relationship, but working with the label again is not an option," he disclosed.



ADA/WA



You can also watch the latest episode of E-Forum below.







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







