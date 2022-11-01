You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 11 01Article 1654532

Music of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: GNA

Kay9ice's new Afrobeat jam featuring Adina to be released on November 25

Rising Afrobeat sensation Kay9ice is set to release another groundbreaking single titled "Fakye".

The budding musical artiste recruits one of Ghana's best female vocalists, Adina, on this jam.

The song which was produced and mixed by Keymix would be released on November 25, 2022.

The highly anticipated jam would be accompanied by some entrancing visuals.

Kay9ice who is gradually rising up in Ghana's music industry has worked with some of top Ghanaian artiste including Bisa K’dei, Sista Afia, Galaxy, Yaa Pono, Tsoobi Ryan Korsah, Tyrell (USA) etc.

He has also shared the stage with some artiste including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Sista Afia, Flowking Stone, Guru, Teephlow, to mention but few

Kay9ice appeared on BBC after winning Tom Robinson's tracklistings for The BBC Music Introducing Mixtape - a podcast and radio show broadcast every Monday from 2-3am on BBC Radio 6 Music.

