Kawute Souja wins big at the 2021 NEA Awards

Entertainment of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

Akpa records front line artist Kawute Souja has won the most popular song category of the Northern Ghana Entertainment (NEA) Awards with his single hit song “Pillar”.



The awards program took place on 22nd May, 2021 at Tamale GNAT hall.



The Northern Ghana Entertainment Awards was established to award and recognise the hardworking artist and industry players as a whole that are from the Regions in the Northern part of Ghana (Northern, Savannah, Upper West, Upper East and North East).



The hard work of Kawute Souja has always earned him greater recognition in and outside the Savannah region where he hails from.



Currently, Kawute has two nominations “Non-Kintampo Artist of the Year” and “Non-Kintampo song of the Year” at the maiden edition of Kintampo Music and Art awards. He is also privileged to perform on the night.



Thie year in review is a great year for Akpa records and Kawute, notwithstanding the negative impact of COVID-19 on the entertainment industry. They were able to drop hits upon hits like “Alhamdulillah”, “Party”, “Insane” ft Fancy Gadam and others.



Information reaching Nkilgi FM indicates Kawute will soon be dropping a classic Music video of one of his hit lovers rock song, titled “Sweet Love” from his BNK EP Album which was released late last year.