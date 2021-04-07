Kasoa murder: My brother was also killed for money rituals - Comedian Waris

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Comedian Waris has revealed that his brother was some time ago killed for money rituals purposes.



He made this known in a short video while reacting to some comments made by the Chairman of the National Media Commission, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafo, on the back of the murder of an 11-year-old boy at Kasoa.



“My own brother has been a victim; my own brother was used for rituals. As a leader, when you sit on TV for an interview attach some sense to it,” he charged the NMC Chairman.



Mr Boadu-Ayeboafo in an interview shot down a report by the Ghana Police Service which suggested that suspects involved in the killing of the young boy at Kasoa were influenced by a spiritualist on TV.



Speaking in an interview, he posited that, “To put it on a charge sheet that this is the reason why they did that, I think that this is a very lazy investigation.”



His comment has sparked public outrage as many are of the view that his statement wasn’t necessary.



Reacting to this, Comedian Warris, called out the NMC Chairman for his “weak and lame” comments in a time where parents are mourning their son’s death.



“When this Kasoa saga came, we all added our voice... only for the NMC Chairman to go on an interview and say that it is only lazy minds who will blame the Kasoa killing on TV Channels that shows (spiritualists) demanding money for ‘sika duro’ and all that.”







He further noted “That is weak, lame and very dumb! Why would you chase clout? People are angry ... we were in this country when they said celebrities are influencing people to take alcohol. They banned all these people without thinking about anything. Did we say our leaders are weak minds?”



The angry comedian who was almost in tears added, “Most of our leaders don’t talk sense... if it was the NMC Chairman whose son had been murdered, would he have said same on that interview?”