Music of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Kanea searches for love in new song ‘Aso Me Dem’

Singer Kanea play videoSinger Kanea

Ghanaian singer Kanea is back with a new love jam titled "Aso Me Dem".

This release follows her previous singles "Shatta Wale" and "Yaayi" that solidified her stand in the Ghanaian music scene.

Taking her craft a notch higher, she goes all lovey-dovey in this new one produced by multiple hitmaker MOG Beatz.

She also gives fans a wide range of her vocal ability on this fusion of afrobeat and highlife that is set to become a fan favorite.

"Aso Me Dem" is a call for love, as two lovers navigate through the rough patches of this deep feeling called love.

Though very young, Kanea is gradually becoming a household name and it is just a matter of time for her to explode on the scene and lead the way with her light as her name implies.

Watch the video below:



