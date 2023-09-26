Kanayo O. Kanayo speaks on alleged involvement in money ritual

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has refuted rumours that he participated in money rituals in real life.



The rumours, according to him were borne out of his constant roles in occultic movies.



Narrating the extent of the evil perception he has received, Kanayo, in an interview with Afia TV said he has been nicknamed "Nnanyi Sacrifice".



He said that particular name was bestowed on him during Obi Cubana's mother's funeral and that he quickly rejected it.



According to the actor-turned-lawyer, the nickname "Nnanyi Sacrifice" stuck even though he initially rejected it.



"When you hear somebody call me ‘Nnanyi Sacrifice,’ it was just the name somebody called me during Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial.



“One thing about names is that immediately you start rejecting it, it sticks. Call me any name you like, but pay me my cheque. If we listen to the message, we will change the society more. I am just a vessel.”





He however cautioned against the practices of money rituals.



“Money ritual is not good and will never be good. I will never be part of it and have never been part of it."