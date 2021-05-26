Kalyjay express gratitude as he reaches 400k folowers on twitter

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor

Ghana’s youngest and famous Twitter celebrity and social media influencer, KalyJay, has recently amassed a following of 400,000 Twitter users.



On Friday, 21st May 2021, the young Ghanaian influencer took to his Twitter page to celebrate this milestone after having his account temporarily suspended at 399,000 followers.



A myriad of fans and followers took to Twitter to express their concern and discontentment on Thursday, 20th May, 2021, after realizing that his account had been suspended again. Thankfully, and not a day longer, KalyJay’s account was unsuspended and retrieved with a high even figure of 400,000 followers.



The young peerless Ghanaian influencer has, over the years, built rapport with fellow social media users as well as businesses and organizations with his wittiness and genuine concern for social and cultural participation and change. Ergo, his prestige and the trustworthy brand continues to strengthen engagement and cement laudable values that are aimed at being the voice for the voiceless and motivation for the youth.



Twitter has served and continues to serve as a very marketable and resourceful platform for the likes of KalyJay. Just as other brand influencers, he has been able to garner ambassadorial deals and sponsorships from notable companies like Fanyogo, Nivea, Jumia, Bolt, UBA bank, First Atlantic Bank, Huawei, Bet Planet, Betway, Ticketlake, and many others.



Again, he has splendidly carried out the influencer function by championing courses like the young girl who needed funds for heart surgery, along with his colleague influencer, Mempeasem President. Adding to his credentials is the recent #Fixthecountry course which he spearheaded on Twitter in the hopes that the loud clamours would draw the attention of Ghanaian government officials in authority to attend to the needs of citizens in the country and resolve the dire problems in the country.



A lot of political promises made by current leaders have been met with quandaries that have halted development in certain areas for a very long time. The unemployment rate among the youth for instance was one of the major reasons that called for the need to inundate Ghanaian leaders with the #Fixthecountry trend.



400,000 followers mean 400,000 friends, family, business partners, allies, teammates and fans. Indeed, there’s a great and fantabulous future that awaits him.



