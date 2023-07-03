Kalybos under attack

Entertainment of Monday, 3 July 2023

A recent incident on a movie set involving popular Ghanaian actors Kalybos, Nadia Buari, Zynell Zuh, Hailey Sumney, and others has sparked a heated discussion on social media.



In a video shared on Instagram by Kalybis, the actors were seen enjoying themselves and showing the behind-the-scenes of the movie they were shooting. What has attracted backlash is the fact that the video, as shared by Kalybos, had Sarkodie's 'Try Me', which targeted fellow actress Yvonne Nelson as the background music.



This unexpected choice of song has led to divided opinions among social media users, with some expressing disappointment and criticizing the actors for their actions.



As soon as the video started circulating on social media platforms, users began expressing their opinions, which ranged from confusion to disappointment.



One user said, "Hmmm...I like the entire crew...but I don't like the song though ????...despite the fact that Sarkodie is my Best Musician in Ghana," expressing their disapproval of the song choice.



Another social media user added, "Oh, you people are using this disgraceful song? Or are you doing it because you are not in good terms with Yvonne, so you support Sarkodie. So shameful," implying that the actors' choice of song was motivated by a negative relationship with Yvonne Nelson.



A particularly disgruntled user expressed their disappointment in actors Kalybos and Nadia Buari, stating, "I thought they’re supposed to have each other’s backs noorrr hmmm. This shows that they all might have been envying, jealous, and hating on Yvonne for a long time on low key... playing this derogating disrespectful and insulting song by @sarkodie directed at Yvonne on their gatherings tells it all.



“Wow, I’m so disappointed in @kalybos1 and @iamnadiabuari, these two have been my all-time best and favorite, not even the Yvonne Nelson I am supporting in this case, and yet they do this ???????????? I never thought they could stoop this low, be this bitter and hateful too towards Yvonne Nelson like Sarkodie… As for the rest of the ladies, it’s obvious if they hate and envy Yvonne, the girl’s height and beauty alone helped her to play in almost all of Ghana’s top hit movies by playing major lead roles and not them, so somehow, they are jealous and angry with her. Still, it is not her fault if they should be angry with her for that… but Kalybos norr, what’s his beef with Yvonne Nelson too?



“Doing this to your colleague actors is absurd and wicked!!! These are some of the behaviors and attitudes in we Africans reasons why we are not progressing above the mediocre standards we feel so content with and complacent about.. sad reality.."



Background



On the back of Yvonne's claim that Sarkodie impregnated her in 2010 but had to abort the baby because the rapper did not like the idea of keeping the baby, Sarkodie replied with a track titled 'Try Me.'



In the song, he addressed Yvonne's accusations of pregnancy and denial, stating that it was her decision to undergo an abortion.



Sarkodie alleged that Yvonne was manipulating the situation, taking advantage of the fact that society tends to listen to women more than men.



Yvonne, on the other hand, took to Twitter to express her discontent with Sarkodie's reply, engaging in a series of rants aimed at addressing the lyrics that hurt her the most.



As the controversy continues, the public eagerly awaits further developments in the Sarkodie-Yvonne scandal, hoping for a resolution that promotes understanding and healing for all parties involved.







