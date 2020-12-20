Kalybos speaks about his current relationship with John Dumelo

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Ghanaian actor, Richard Asante, well known as Kalybos, has spoken about his current relationship with John Dumelo.



After he joined other Ghanaian actors to campaign against John Dumelo at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, there have been speculations that their relationship is not the same.



On top of this, a video of Kalybos mocking a poster of John Dumelo went viral.



He, however, shot down such claims during an interview with Mzgee on TV3’s ‘Simply Showbiz’ which was monitored by Zionfelix.net saying that there is no bad blood between him and John Dumelo.



Kalybos also clarified that he did not intend to mock John Dumelo adding that he doesn’t know the person who even shot the video.





Listen to his interview below:





