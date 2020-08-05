Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Kalybos ecstatic about role in AirtelTigo’s new product

Ghanaian comedian, Kalybos has described his role in a new televisions advert by AirtelTigo to unveil their new product as one which was not only filled with excitement but designed to suit the needs of the average Ghanaian.



The renowned entertainer played the lead character in the telecommunication operator’s Television Commercial (TVC) to market the ‘Free Morning Offer’ product.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb on the sidelines of a brief ceremony to unveil the product, the comic actor expressed his optimism about the performance of the product.



He believes the telecommunication operator’s decision to bring onboard the ‘Free Morning Offer’ is timely and convenient considering the existing global pandemic which continues to lay its cold hands on the economies.



“My role in AirtelTigo ad was an awesome one, the script and the production was well thought of and it was written in concern of the campaign. It really puts out a good message across to the people…Apart from that, the average Ghanaian it’s actually a nice time for you make plans with people…and you’re getting it for free for a whole six months. I think it cuts across all Ghanaians…,” Kalybos said.



He also called on all Ghanaians to take access the freebies the telecommunication operator has added to its list of products.



In light of the existing global pandemic, telecommunications operator AirtelTigo has once again unveiled a new product as part of its efforts to improve customer satisfaction.



The ‘Free Morning Offer,’ which according to the company is the first of its kind will give both new and existing customers free Airtel to Airtel calls from 5 am to 10 am for a duration of six months.



Detailing the content of the Free Morning Offer, Abubakari Halidu, chief sales officer announced that customers are viable to activate and access the offer by dialling *110#, select option 2 to purchase the offer using AirtelTigo Money account for GHC2.









