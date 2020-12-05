Entertainment of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Kalsoume Sinare pledges support for John Dumelo 3 days to election

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe, has offered her unflinching support to John Dumelo three days to the general election.



Some Ghanaians celebrities like Prince David Osei, Kalybos, and others have decided to campaign against their own colleague Dumelo who is contesting the Ayawso West Wuogon seat on the ticket of NDC.



They were seen clad in NPP T-shirt with fliers in their hands massively campaigning for the NPP against their own colleague, Dumelo, who is contesting on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ayawaso West Wuogon.



Now, Kalsoume has decided to support Dumelo with few days to the election. The renowned actress posted an artwork photo of Dumelo campaigning for him.’ She wrote, “God is your strength...vote for John Dumelo for Ayawaso west.

