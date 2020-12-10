Music of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Kakra Jay collaborates with American Hip-Hop duo, Pretti Emage on new Pan-African single ‘Mama Africa’

Official artwork for the song

2020 has been one to remember for Kakra Jay, and now with much greater reason as he scores a collaboration with distant Afro-American music relatives, Pretti Emage.



Titled ‘Mama Africa’, the song is centered on empowering Africans to take pride in their heritage. It embodies the spirit of pan-Africanism and a feel that’s unapologetically African. Both acts serve fans with a wholesome performance, which shines on the Jay Soundz production, bringing a blend of both worlds - 400 years apart, in perfect harmony.



Check out Kakra Jay and Pretti Emage’s ‘Mama Africa’ on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.