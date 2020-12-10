You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 12 10Article 1130243

Music of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Kakra Jay collaborates with American Hip-Hop duo, Pretti Emage on new Pan-African single ‘Mama Africa’

Official artwork for the song Official artwork for the song

2020 has been one to remember for Kakra Jay, and now with much greater reason as he scores a collaboration with distant Afro-American music relatives, Pretti Emage.

Titled ‘Mama Africa’, the song is centered on empowering Africans to take pride in their heritage. It embodies the spirit of pan-Africanism and a feel that’s unapologetically African. Both acts serve fans with a wholesome performance, which shines on the Jay Soundz production, bringing a blend of both worlds - 400 years apart, in perfect harmony.

Check out Kakra Jay and Pretti Emage’s ‘Mama Africa’ on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here.

