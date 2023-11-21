Kabutey my MC wins Ghana's Best Event MC for third consecutive time

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Ghana's finest Master of Ceremony (MC), Kabutey Ocansey popularly known in the entertainment industry as Kabutey My MC has been crowned the Best Event MC of the Year Award for the third time at the just-ended 2023 Ghana Events Industry Conference and Awards (GEIC) held at the Underbridge Event Center in Accra.



The renowned MC won the same award in 2019, 2021 and now 2023 making him qualified into the Hall of Fame which demonstrates his unwavering focus on meeting and exceeding customer expectations while adhering to rigorous quality standards over the years in the creative Arts Industry.



The 5th edition of the GEIC was powered by the Events Vendors Association of Ghana (EVAG) on the theme: "Implementation and Adaptability". The annual scheme is created for operators in the event industry to synergies and pull resources from each other and also celebrate and promotes high level of ethics within the event Industry and management.



Kabutey My MC in an Instagram post, expressed his profound gratitude to everyone particularly his family and friends for their unflinching support throughout the journey.



He dedicated the accolades to his loyal and cherished clients who have supported him to this highest level. He also took the opportunity to thank all events stakeholders for giving him the privilege to partner them in serving customers.

"This is indeed a dream come true. I have worked hard and I deserve this acknowledgement. This is a confident booster and it tells me it’s time to build higher a legacy of excellence and mentorship. I thank everyone I've come across on this blessed journey. The love humbles and honours me greatly ", he said.



Kabutey My MC has never missed the opportunity to evolve in order to remain relevant and constantly improving with every opportunity on the microphone.

The event was graced by several dignitaries including, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Mark Okraku Mantey, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industries, Micheal Ochere Baafi, TV and Radio has Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Actress, Joslyn Dumas, All events stakeholders across the country and the 2021 Ghana's Artist of the Year, Joe Mettle performed to thrilled fans who were gathered there.



Kabutey My Mc, known privately as Kabutey Ocansey, is the Professional Event Mc based in Accra, Ghana and delivering excellence across the world in cities like Abidjan, Lome, Lagos, Abuja, Nairobi, Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Dubai and Magdeburg-Germany.







His experience spans over 1,300 events in 12years of service on the microphone across corporate, social and entertainment platforms delivered live and/ via TV over 9 cities in 3 continents. Always professional and delivering to key stakeholder satisfaction by his mature, classy, fun outlook and interactive personality.



Kabutey my MC evolved the philosophy of "Mcing by Immersion" which bolstered by his artistic performance experience and orientation is applied with dexterity and adapted to suit various event forms.



With focused attention to detail honed by his science background as a Biochemist, Kabutey has effectively delivered as compere of events that engaged; from small intimate numbers of 20 to as large as 1,500 guests, from regular folks to Presidents, International Dignitaries and VIPs, from formal protocol to flexible and fluid settings and from regular to high end venues and exotic destinations. He is acknowledged largely as the most versatile and adaptive professional in the business.



Kabutey My Mc guarantees peace of mind to the organiser/ planner, a fulfilling and pleasant experience to the guests/audience and ultimately an effective and seamless execution to the individual and/ or corporate host.