Kaakyire Kwame Appiah says there is no substance in current Ghanaian songs

Veteran Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Kaakyire K Appiah has expressed worry over the current songs being produced in the Ghanaian music industry.



He pointed out that the new crop of musicians are fond of composing songs with no quality and they mostly repeat just one word in their songs.



Kaakyire recounted how songs made in the past were full of inspirational words—and impacted society.



“When listening to songs produced today, you would see that it is the same or one word that is used repeatedly, however, when you listen to the lyrics in my song “Kwadonto”, you would rather be inspired,” he told Hammer Nti in an interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM.



The ‘Bronya’ hitmaker was resolute a piece of good music must have the potential of impacting society positively and change the lives of others.



For some time now, a section of Ghanaian veteran musicians have lamented over the type of songs that are being composed in the country.





