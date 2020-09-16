Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah campaigns for Akufo-Addo

Musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah(middle)

Highlife musician and songwriter, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah is encouraging Ghanaians to vote for President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo for the next four years as he believes that he can do more for the country.



“Though I appreciate the fact that Mr. John Dramani Mahama did his best by putting up some infrastructural development like the Kotoka International Airport terminal 3, President Nana Addo can do much better than what Ghanaians can imagine of him.” The musician said in an interview with Hammer Nti on Pure FM.



According to him, the implementation of the Free SHS policy alone indicates that the New Patriotic Party government indeed is working hard for the country.



“I have enjoyed free education in Netherlands to study their language and also enjoyed free training on how to drive heavy-duty tracks. Therefore, if someone says he is going to make something free… of course every beginning is difficult but by for five years to come, it (free SHS) would be flexible for all,” he stressed in Hammer Time.



He added that he would have supported the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 General elections if they had introduced the Free SHS Policy.

