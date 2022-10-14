KSM takes a dig at Bawumia and NPP government

Entertainment of Friday, 14 October 2022

Talk show host and actor, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, better known as KSM, has once again taken a dig at the New Patriotic Party (NPP), this time, with a focus on Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



KSM in a satirical tweet on October 13, wrote that indeed, the words of Bawumia, "when the fundamentals of the economy are weak, the exchange rate will expose you" which were made under the leadership of former president, John Mahama has manifested under the NPP's time in office.



"You thought he was doing propaganda. Now you know HE WAS SPEAKING THE TRUTH," he added.



Earlier, KSM, in his posts on Twitter called out the ruling government over the economic hardship, corruption cases under their leadership and the issue of illegal mining that continues to pollute water bodies despite their campaign against it.



The veteran comic actor in August named politics as Ghana's greatest enemy. He said: "The more I look at the CRISIS in Ghana, the surer I become that OUR GREATEST ENEMY IS POLITICS. If the POLITICS IS WRONG, The ECONOMY is DERAILED."



Mr Sintim-Misa is among the tall list of entertainers who have commented and called for action in regard to the country's economic crises.



The more I look at the CRISIS in Ghana, the surer I become that OUR GREATEST ENEMY IS POLITICS. If the POLITICS IS WRONG, The ECONOMY is DERAILED. — Kwaku Sintim-Misa (@KSM_Kwaku_Misa) August 15, 2022

I do NOT believe in Ministerial Reshuffle. If a minister is MEDIOCRE on the job, U don't move them to another ministry to extend their mediocrity. U FIRE them. Call for a drastic SYSTEM OVERHAUL and not a RESHUFFLE. ???????? — Kwaku Sintim-Misa (@KSM_Kwaku_Misa) August 8, 2022

Show some love for the NPP. Talk about FOCUS. The more people complain about hardships and difficulties, the more it is ENERGIZED to BREAK the 8. Practical meaning of "walking by faith not by sight" ???????? — Kwaku Sintim-Misa (@KSM_Kwaku_Misa) August 2, 2022

