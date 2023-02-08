KSM cites Asamoah Gyan in tweet about Christian Atsu

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace satirist, Kwaku Simtim-Misa has called on Ghanaians to celebrate people “while they are alive” instead of waiting till they are dead.



In a tweet on February 7, 2023, which came with the hashtag #celebraetheliving, KSM, as the stand-up comedian is affectionately called, expressed concern about the reaction of some Ghanaians to news that Christian Atsu was a victim of the earthquake in Turkey that killed more than nine thousand and injured tens of thousands.



He suggested that it was imperative to give people their flowers before they depart with a spotlight on Asamoah Gyan (Baby Jet), a former captain of the national senior soccer team, Black Stars.



“Ei Ghanafour, You see the copious OUTPOURING of LOVE, SYMPATHY and PRAISES we UNLEASHED on Christian Atsu when we thought he was dead? Can we recognize and celebrate folks "small" while they are ALIVE? Baby Jet and PLENTY others on my mind o,” KSM’s tweet read.



Background



A powerful earthquake struck South-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border, killing more than 5,000 people as they slept and trapping many others in the early hours of Monday.



The US Geological Survey said the 7.8 magnitude tremor struck at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) at a depth of 17.9km (11 miles) near the city of Gaziantep.



Hours later, a second quake, which had a magnitude of 7.5, hit the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras province.



In September 2022, the 31-year-old Black Stars winger penned a one-year deal to join the Turkish side following a spell in Saudi Arabia.





Ei Ghanafour, You see the copious OUTPOURING of LOVE, SYMPATHY and PRAISES we UNLEASHED on Christian Atsu when we thought he was dead? Can we recognize and celebrate folks "small" while they are ALIVE? Baby Jet and PLENTY others on my mind o???????? #celebratetheliving — Kwaku Sintim-Misa (@KSM_Kwaku_Misa) February 7, 2023

BB