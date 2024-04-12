KOD’s touching post about death of Komla Dumor’s sister, Mawuena Trebarh

Entertainment of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace media personality Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD) has taken to Facebook to express shock and grief over the sudden demise of Mawuena Trebarh, sister of the late Komla Dumor.



In the tribute, KOD fondly recalled his interactions with Mawuena, reminiscing about a friendly conversation that vividly depicted the warmth and cordiality of their relationship. He recounted how he had wished her a long life in 2023. Now, in the aftermath of her passing, he found himself reflecting on the essence of those words.



KOD also remembered their conversation on March 5, which, unbeknownst to them, would be their final exchange.



“Last year, I wished you well and asked God to grant you long life. I believe in those words because they come from my heart and mouth to God’s ear. Do I lose faith in those words? My Novi, our last conversation was on 5th March. Were those words how you said your goodbye?” he wrote.



Sharing photographs of Mawuena and a screenshot of their WhatsApp conversation, KOD expressed his devastation, particularly since the unfortunate incident occurred just one day before her birthday.



“Chale I no fit sleep ooo my Novi. On the eve of your birthday paaa. How? You shatter me my Novi. My love,” he wrote in Pidgin.



On Thursday, April 11, 2024, the prominent Ghanaian businesswoman was reported dead. News of her death has brought into focus a series of social media posts she made on January 18 and 19, 2024, to mark the 10th Anniversary of the passing of her late brother. The posts which coincidentally are the last made by Mawuena before her demise include fond memories of her late brother and the pain of dealing with his passing.



Profile



Born in April 1971, in Ghana, Mawuena Trebarh pursued her education at the University of Jos in Plateau State, Nigeria, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and Mining.



She furthered her studies with an MBA in Management and Strategic Planning at the McCallum Graduate School of Business, Bentley College in Waltham, Massachusetts.



Throughout her career, Trebarh held key positions in various organizations, showcasing her expertise and leadership abilities.



She served as the Corporate Services Executive at MTN Ghana, overseeing corporate communications, government and regulatory relations, legal matters, and company secretarial duties.



Additionally, she managed communications strategies for Newmont Ghana Limited and made significant contributions to the development of gold deposits in Ghana and other African countries.



She was also the first female underground exploration geologist amidst a predominantly male workforce in the Ashanti Region.



Trebarh's tenure as CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) was marked by notable achievements, including driving foreign direct investment into Ghana and significantly increasing the Centre's income during her leadership.



Her strategic vision and dedication to excellence earned her widespread recognition and respect within the business community.



Beyond her professional endeavours, Trebarh was a strong advocate for gender equality and empowerment.



She used her platform to champion increased female representation in the workforce and called for reforms to business practices in Ghana.







BB