KOD graduates with a Masters in PR from UniMAC

Entertainment of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accomplished media personality, Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly known as KOD, has recorded another academic feat with his graduation from the University of Media, Arts and Communication.



The broadcaster cum MC was awarded a Master of Arts in Public Relations from the university on April 18, 2024.



In a video shared on his Instagram handle, the broadcaster was seen beaming with smiles as he went to the graduation ceremony, received his certificate and was congratulated by friends and family who joined him to celebrate the joyous occasion.



KOD was joined by broadcaster, Edem Mensah Tsotorme, who also graduated from UniMAC with a Master of Arts in Public Relations.



The academic achievement by the duo was met with widespread congratulations and admiration from their peers, fans, and the media fraternity, who praised their dedication to academic excellence and professional growth.



View the posts below





ID/DO