KOD fights for 100% Ghana music played this festive season

The well-known broadcaster and fashion designer Kofi Okyere Darko, known by his stage name KOD, has urged DJs to play only Ghanaian music at social events over the holiday season.



According to a Graphic showbiz article, KOD feels that since Ghana has emerged as the top holiday destination, business owners must prepare to take advantage of the influx of thousands of tourists.



He added that deliberate decisions have to be made in promoting Ghanaian music, particularly to visitors from other countries.



“I have heard reports that about one million visitors are expected in the country. When these people come, they will sleep in our hotels, eat our food, get collections from our fashion designers, and even buy souvenirs back to their respective countries.



“Songs we play resound in their ears, but in the last few years, if we listen to music played on our airwaves, it is more of Nigerian songs from morning to evening. I think that we have to make a deliberate effort to promote Ghanaian music at such times,” he said.



Although social media has made it possible for music to transcend geographical borders, KOD is certain that conventional media still plays a significant role in the promotion of Ghanaian music.



“Of course, I can understand that social media is very popular and the Nigerian artistes are really taking advantage of it, but what about our radio and television platforms? We cannot continue to feed people who come into the country with Nigerian music.



“I think that is very unacceptable, to say the least. December in GH is very big now and there is no better opportunity than to deliberately push our music to resound in the ears of visitors who come here. While leaving our country with elements of Ghana, music must be part of it,” he added.



