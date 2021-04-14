KOB releases 'Aseda' song featuring Yaw Sarpong & Mark Anim

Music of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Ebo Safo, Contributor

Talented Ghanaian versatile Gospel musician is known in real life as Kwadwo Obeng Barima, aka KOB, has finally released his most anticipated gospel song titled ‘Aseda’, featuring top-notch and legendary Gospel musician Yaw Sarpong and Mark Anim.



The Song which was released on all Social Media platforms on Wednesday, 14th of April, 2021 has already received massive airplay across the country.



The Song talks more about the need for man to continue giving praise and thanks to the Almighty God, even in difficult times.



When Ebo Safo TV got in touch with Kwadwo Obeng Barima on how he got in touch with Yaw Sarpong for the said collaboration, he made it known that, after recording the first song, which he sent to few people in the industry, he had a call from the Legendary Yaw Sarpong that, he heard his great masterpiece, and wanted to be on the song, in which he really made it happen without any charge.



Kwadwo Obeng Barima is known to have released great back to back songs like Awieye ne Asem featuring OJ, Modinbo, Gyae Su, and a host of other great songs.



