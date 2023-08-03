KKD lists his son’s achievements

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Kwesi Kyei Darkwah (KKD), has established that his son, who is doing well for himself, shouldn’t be insulted by netizens, particularly the ones who cannot even afford to feed themselves.



According to the renowned broadcaster, his son, Kwaku Kyei Darkwah, is an adult and can choose how he intends to live his life.



He also established that Kwaku, who has been widely condemned for being transgender, is rich with a flourishing career in the fashion industry.



He added that Kwaku Kyei Darkwah has carved a niche of excellence for himself with several major international fashion brands.



This, KKD believes, is enough reason for people to double-check themselves before condemning him.



“I have only two children and they are all doing well for themselves. Even the one they are criticizing is an adult and I cannot tell him what to do with his life. He is doing well for himself; he is making lots of money. If you love him, call him and talk to him. But if you sit on social media, insult him, and even insult me in the process, think about your poverty-stricken self.



"Pardon me, but some of you critics even struggle with goats over weeds. I have looked after my son and he is living his life. If you know him, call and advise him but if you don’t this doesn’t concern you,” he stated during a discussion on PowerFM.



To buttress his points, KKD listed some of his son’s achievements highlighted below:



He has worked with the popular high fashion brand, Givenchy



In a bid to prove that his son isn’t as useless as many think, KKD has disclosed that he was once a luxury consultant for Givenchy.



Givenchy is a French luxury fashion and perfume house that hosts the brand of haute couture and ready-to-wear clothing, accessories, perfumes, and cosmetics.



He has also worked with the astute designer fashion brand, Tom Ford



KKD disclosed that his son was once a PR manager for the popular American clothing and perfume brand, Tom Ford.



He speaks for major cooperations in the US and makes a lot of money



KKD stated that his son also specializes in Public Relations and Communications and has worked with a number of PR companies including Harden PR.







