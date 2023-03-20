KK Fosu aims to reignite Highlife music with 'Night in Paris'

Entertainment of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: GNA

Ghanaian music star Kwame Kaakyire Fosu, popularly known by his stage name, KK Fosu, says Highlife remains the backbone of Ghanaian music and remains poised to make it vibrant.



He said this ahead of the release of his first single of the year, "Night in Paris," which is accompanied by a thrilling music video shot in the French city.



According to KK Fosu, who recently embarked on a music tour in Europe, the sounds of Highlife still reverberate across borders, and he was perplexed about the popularity of the Highlife genre despite the insurgence of Afrobeats, Amapiano, among other genres.



"We can't stop doing Highlife music because it still lives on. As we celebrate Ghana month, it is very important that we reignite Highlife music, especially among today's youth who have experienced little Highlife music.



"My upcoming single would delight Highlife lovers because it blends the old and the new, and the music video is one of a kind, so fans should be expecting something classic," he said.



Managed by Dstyle Global and Bizzle Entertainment based in the United Kingdom, KK Fosu stated that he hopes to impact people's lives through music and is committed to doing more songs for the youth.



KK Fosu has graced the music scene for more than two decades and is considered one of the finest singers to emerge from Ghana, having won numerous awards.