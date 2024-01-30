KJ Spio, Oxlade, and Sarkodie shine on 'Undress You'

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: Monte Collins, Contributor

When the innovative culturepreneur, KJ Spio, collaborates with Nigeria's burgeoning sensation Oxlade and Africa's rap giant Sarkodie, alongside producer PuffyBeatz, the result is the mesmerizing track 'Undress You' – a radiant fusion of Afrobeats, melody, and seduction.



Glistening with captivating keys and temperature-raising rhythms, the song signifies a significant leap into the limelight for KJ Spio, a man who has devoted a decade to nurturing talents from the shadows.



The song unfolds with Oxlade's enchanting melodies and an anthemic chorus that seamlessly embeds itself into the listener's subconscious, providing a feel-good vibe whether it's a night out or a quiet morning in. Sarkodie contributes as a guest, enhancing the track's seductive theme with his rap verse.



'Undress You' originated from a conversation between beatmaker PuffyBeatz and Nigerian superstar Oxlade, known for hits like 'Ku Lo Sa,' collaborations with Camilla Cabello, Sarkodie, Dave, Ms Banks, and performances with Davido and Wizkid, among others. The track was then presented to KJ Spio, who collaborated with the artists to develop the song.



The accompanying video, set on a breathtaking beach in Ghana with beautiful women, perfectly complements the feel-good vibe of the song.



'Undress You' is just the beginning for KJ Spio, who promises to deliver more singles exploring various sounds and moods. So, sit back and savor what this rapidly ascending songwriter has in store.



About KJ Spio:



Renowned culturepreneur KJ Spio is a versatile mood-enhancer – a musical polymath committed to elevating the ambiance of any social setting.



"I'm all about creating a vibe that helps people have fun and enjoy themselves, whether they're at a party or in a more intimate setting," says the Ghana-born artist.



