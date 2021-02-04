Music of Thursday, 4 February 2021

KGee pays glowing tribute to Hammer as ‘Safari’ album soars

KGee is out with 'Safari', an album with 11 tracks

Musician KGee of KGPM fame has acknowledged renowned music producer Hammer for his selfless trait and enormous contribution to his music career.



The Last Two Music Group boss is not only famed for his dexterity with beats; he has secured his place in the history books with his ability to groom talents who subsequently matured and released records that catapulted them to greatness.



Hammer, a prominent producer now Managing Partner and Director of Marketing and Sales of the renowned A1 Bakery is credited for nurturing the likes of Sarkodie, Kwaw Kese, Tinny, Edem, Okra, Teephlow, and several others.



Even though Hammer appears to have taken a break from active music to focus on the sale of bread, he continues to play a significant role in the lives of both seasoned acts and raw talents including KGee who in 2001 teamed up with PM to release one of the most influential hiplife albums.



KGee is back to the scene with ‘Safari’, an 11-track album, and Hammer after predicting in a radio interview in 2020 that “the album would change everything” because it is loaded with remarkable diverse records has opted to personally supervise the Ghana promotion of the album.



“I’m so proud of you for this... almost 2 years in and out of the studio... you really put in work on this one. Still number one on iTunes worldwide genre for 2 weeks straight damnnn!!... and this is just preorders... funny thing is, kiss is great and all but I can’t wait for them to hear the full album. Let go bro,” said Hammer in a Facebook post, Tuesday.



“Thank you Hammer!! I’m glad to have a great mentor like you! You’ve mentored me for the past 20 years of my music career. God bless,” KGee responded.



About the album



'Safari' stands as a solid return of KGee as he parades a wealth of great musicians on the 11-track album. Listeners are guaranteed no-frills lyrics with an unsettling artistic demeanor.



Spicer Dabz spices up 'Addicted' and 'Crazy Over You', Medikal proves he is the boss on 'Bossu' and DopeNation would serve some dope verses and hooks on 'Indomie Chick' and 'Kiss' - the first song to be released off the album.



The rest of the tracks are 'Dun Know' featuring Gemini Orleans and Boham; 'Afro Gogo'; 'Yes Sa' featuring Kelvynboy; 'Tonight' featuring Luigu.



Before these comes the title track and introduction to the 'Safari' album itself, which features Kemet Speaks. With B2, MOG, Eddy Kay, Gigbeatz, among others on production, one can be assured of impeccable tunes.



