KFT unleashes visuals for ‘Dial Tone’ hit single

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: GNA

KFT has released the highly anticipated visuals for his popular hit single “Dial Tone”.



The Dial Tone single is part of his “Heart Break Story EP" which has racked impressive streaming numbers on various digital platforms doing 20,000 plays weekly.



The video was filmed in Toronto Ontario and was Directed by Camozzi Films and starring Afro-Latina social media influencer Penelope Florentino.



It's a two-minute-long music video and packed with drama scenes, romance scenes and even a breakup scene.



The music video is based on a true event and concepts mimics a previous relationship KFT had with an ex-girlfriend.



KFT felt although he released an EP about his relationship, it was necessary to include a music video to visually represent what had happened with the women he once loved.



Here is the link to the music video



