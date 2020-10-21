Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

KENCY2020: GRA went after ‘them’ following the display of luxury cars - A Plus alleges

play videoKennedy Asante Osei and Tracy Ameyaw got married in a lavish wedding in February

Musician cum politician, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A Plus has alleged that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) went after the CEO of Despite Group of Companies following the display of luxury cars at son’s wedding.



The wedding which was dubbed KENCY2020 was tagged as one of the most extravagant weddings in the history of Ghana due to the display of luxury and wealth with the union of Kennedy Asante Osei and Tracy Gyamfua Ameyaw.



A Plus indicated that the move by the nation's tax agency influenced Ernest Ofori Sarpong brother of Dr Kwame Despite to take a cue by organizing a wedding which didn’t display similar cars at the just ended wedding of his daughter, Cindy Ofori Sarpong in October 2020.





“Do you know the kind of information I have, recently after the wedding (KENCY2020), GRA went after some people…I mean the first wedding. That is how come they didn’t line-up cars in the second wedding,” A Plus told Ola Micheal.



Making his submission in an interview with Ola Micheal on Neat FM on Tuesday, October 21, he intimated that some government appointees are quick to come after people's wealth.



“Some people think that their government is in power so they can get the car auctioned so they get it, that is why they didn’t display cars in the second wedding,” he added.

