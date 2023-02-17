Jupitar tackles tribalism in the showbiz industry again

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2023

Ghanaian reggae and Afrobeat singer, Jupitar, has stated that it’s about time radio stations in Ghana promote artistes from different ethnicities so as to project Ghana to the highest level.



According to Jupitar, when radio stations are able to promote the variety of songs these artistes produce, it gives them much exposure whiles benefiting the radio stations in the process.



Speaking to GhanaWebTV’s Doreen Abanema Abayaa, he explained,



“Ghana is not just one language country you know we have different dialects. We have the Twi, Hausa so push create the space to when you play a little one, two, three songs from this, get into this tribe to. Even if a radio presenter is able to do that is a strategy. You’ll win so many listeners because when they tune in, they’re going to hear their people, they’re going to hear their people work and stuff,” he said.



Touching on how exposure and hype boosted the career of several ‘hidden’ musicians including Fancy Gadam, Jupitar added, “If we are able to give chance like that in our radio space, you’ll see the number of talent that will be popping up from different zones. You’ll see that there is a different talent from North that is making a serious because he knows that when he makes his music, he’ll get Airplay in Accra.



“Artistes like Fancy Gaddam, they have some serious songs in North when is being played trust me people go crazy but they don’t play that song in Accra until they feature Sarkodie. That ‘why be say I marry you beautiful’ song, now they are playing it in Accra,” he explained.



This is not the first time Jupitar has confronted the issue of tribalism in the music industry, as sometime in 2022, the ‘enemies’ hitmaker bemoaned the lack of support for ‘Ga’ speaking artistes in Ghana.



