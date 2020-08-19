Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

'Jupitar shouldn’t disrespect Stonebwoy' - Epixode

The maiden celebrity interview on Yo Podcast which had three hosts Kwesi Dope, Eugene Baah, and Edward Blagogee had a great conversation with Irawma nominee popularly known as Epixode.



The part 1 and 2 interviews on Youtube Channel Edward Blagogee witnessed Epixode affirmed that his colleague artist Epixode shouldn't disrespect Stonebwoy.



According to the “Bring Your Body” hitmaker Stonebwoy as an artist has contributed a lot when it comes to the genre Reggae and dancehall in Ghana.



“Jupitar shouldn’t disrespect Stonebwoy because the places he [Stonebwoy] has been jupitar has never been there before.



He [Epixode] was stunned after Jupitar disrespected him via Twitter and blocked him as well.



“No disrespect to Jupitar but he should give some respect to the brand stonebwoy” he added.



Epixode confirmed on Yo Podcast that he has recorded 40 songs during the lockdown when Ghana was hit with Covid-19.



