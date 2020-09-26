Entertainment of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Jupitar must apologize or face my wrath lyrically - Epixode

Dancehall musician, Epixode

Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, known in showbiz circles as Epixode, has charged his fellow musician Jupitar to apologize to him or face his wrath lyrically.



According to Epixode he is ever ready to face Jupitar lyrically on any platform.



Speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom plus 101.9fm, the award-winning musician disclosed Jupitar is a talented musician but he can never match him lyrically.



He further mentioned Jupitar must apologize for calling him a fool or face his wrath.



He, however, advised Jupitar to put much efforts into his works.



Epixode is a reggae dancehall recording artist, creative director and a fine arts painter from Ghana.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.