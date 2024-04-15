Junior Pope was given a life jacket but rejected it because it was dirty – Movie producer

Entertainment of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

Adanma Luke, the producer of the movie Junior Pope was shooting before his demise, has narrated her side of the story.



Many have wondered why the late Junior Pope wasn't provided with the necessary safety equipment, particularly, a life jacket before crossing the river.



But speaking on the incident for the first time, Adanma has stated that the late Pope was offered a life jacket, but he rejected it because it was dirty.



She also revealed that she was supposed to be on the same boat that capsized.



Touching on her long silence after the incident, Adanma Luke said she had been making efforts to recover the other bodies from the river and transporting them to their families to be laid to rest.



Luke further revealed that she couldn’t speak because she felt it was all a dream and hoped to be awakened from it.



She said, “So, on that day, while I was getting ready to go drop the memory card with the crew on set, I was accompanied by my brother’s children. We were all supposed to be on that boat together. I was supposed to be on that boat.



“My production manager was calling me to bring the memory card, so they could start filming, and I told him to come and collect it. But, he insisted that I should bring it to them."



She continued, “When I got there and I saw Emeka, my DOP, sitting quietly with people surrounding him, I started shouting, ‘What is happening? Somebody talk to me. Emeka then said, ‘JP, Abigail, Friday, and Precious are gone. I did not understand.



“My director was saying that he didn’t know what happened. He and the DOP wore life jackets. There was still one life jacket available; I don’t know who had it.