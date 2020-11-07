Entertainment of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Jullie Jay-Kanz donates items to royal seed orphanage home

play videoJullie Jay-Kanz was accompanied by some friends and colleagues from the media

Award-winning blogger and publicist Jullie Jay-Kanz on Wednesday 4th November 2020 made a charitable donation to Royal Seed Orphanage Home located at Papaase, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region.



Jullie's Charity Foundation spearheaded by Jullie, donated items such as bags of rice, bottled and sachet water, assorted drinks, boxes of biscuits, boxes of indomie, 3 bags of maize, cooking oil, sanitary materials, and others.



The female blogger assured caretakers and tutors at the orphanage home that the Jullie's Charity Foundation will be visiting them from time to time.



''We are very excited to be here and today will certainly not be the last time you will be seeing us here. We are more like a family now so, we will visit you from time to time'': She Said.



Jullie Jay-Kanz was accompanied by some friends and colleagues who also spent quality time with the kids.



The administrator of Royal Seed Orphanage Home Mrs. Naomi Amoah expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Jullie and her foundation and presented a certificate of donation to them in return.



Jullie's Charity Foundation is a non-governmental organization founded by Jullie Jay-Kanz in 2019. The foundation seeks to offer a helping hand to the less privileged and individuals in need of help in society through donations.









