Juliet Ibrahim shoots her shot at Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut

Juliet Ibrahim has again shot her shot after shooting one with Jimseuh of the Kupe Boys Dance Group in 2018.



In the actress's latest escapade, she targeted Nigerian blogger Mufasa Tunde Ednut after he praised the Ghana Black Stars for performing exceptionally well during their match with South Korea.



“Wow! These Ghanaian players worked really hard for this game and they must be commended for their great work.



“Check out how they built their way to scoring this magnificent goal that the world is not talking about. BIG SHOUT OUT TO GHANA ????????,” Tunde shared on December 1, 2022.



Reacting to his post was Juliet, who asked the blogger if he was still single because he had shown real support for her motherland by commending the Black Stars of Ghana.



In her comment, she asked "Tunde, are you still single? @mufasatundeednut Such a supportive guy sha.”



In 2018, Juliet Ibrahim made waves when she was captured asking Jimseuh if he was single.



Furthermore, she left suggestive comments on almost all his posts, indicating she was nursing some feelings for him.



This was during the period when the Kupe Boys made a name for themselves with their dance moves, dashing looks, and lifestyle.







