Juliet Ibrahim advocates for a 'kinder online conversation style' to combat cyberbullying

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned actress and philanthropist, Juliet Ibrahim, has voiced her concerns about the rampant issue of cyberbullying and called for a kinder and more respectful online conversation style.



In a recent thread on Twitter, she expressed her reluctance to actively use Twitter due to the prevalence of attacks, insults, and bullying that she encounters on her timeline, not only directed toward her but also toward others.



“I’ve always been very reluctant to actively use Twitter because so many times I’ll scroll and all I’ll see are attacks, insults, and bullying on my timeline, not only to me but even on the timeline of others.



“I think Twitter will be more exciting to people like myself that flee from cyberbullying when Twitter users learn to distinguish between sharing opinions and engaging in bullying, by promoting a kinder online conversation style,” she said.



The actress also believes that Twitter would be more appealing to individuals like herself, who strive to escape the clutches of cyberbullying, if users could distinguish between sharing opinions and engaging in bullying behavior.



She highlights the importance of promoting a more compassionate and understanding approach to online interactions.



“People in today's digital age frequently encounter numerous personal obstacles and struggles. So, when people seek solace or entertainment online, they may intend to share a joke, watch videos, or engage in lighthearted discussion.



“However, for some unfortunate souls, the experience is ruined by the presence of internet bullies. Cyberbullying has become a severe problem affecting mental health and well-being. Let’s learn to be kind to one another in our utterances because we do not know what people are dealing with personally,” she added.



Juliet Ibrahim emphasizes that everyone deserves the freedom to engage in online activities without being subjected to the harmful impacts of cyberbullying and by fostering a culture of kindness, respect, and empathy, we can create a safer and more inclusive digital space where individuals can express themselves freely and without fear of persecution.



“Constant exposure to online bullying can be harmful to people, and it adds another layer of stress to their already difficult lives. They are subjected to cruel insults, harassment, and intimidation instead of finding refuge and entertainment. Cyberbullying can have serious implications, causing emotional and psychological discomfort and leading to anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues.



“Everyone deserves the freedom to engage in online activities without being subjected to the harmful impacts of cyberbullying,” she stated.





ADA/BB