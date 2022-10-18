Judy Austin's first hubby cries out, says she has been dating Yul Edochie since 2012

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

The dark cloud surrounding Judy Austin, wife of actor Yul Edochie is definitely not getting clearer as secrets on how the pair met and their subsequent marriage has hit social media.



According to recent reports, the actress used to be married to a man identified as Mr. Obasi after she got pregnant at the age of 19.



They had their second child in 2009.



Obasi is alleged to have done everything in his power to ensure Judy finally got into the university in 2012 and that was where she met Yul.



The duo began their relationship despite being caught by Mr. Obasi several times.



Obasi is reported to have reported Judy to her family but nothing happened.



In December of the same year, the actress emptied Obasi's house, took their kids and walked out of their marriage because of Edochie, according to Legit.ng.



Obasi still had access to his kids, and still took care of them until Yul paid Judy's bride price recently and cut him off even though they were still married by tradition.



Obasi has since then moved on but is now pleading with the public to help him ensure Judy and her new husband do not take away the joy of being a father from him, Legit.ng is quoted.



According to him, Yul is more influential and his efforts to go through family and the law have proved abortive.



