Judges still wear blonde wigs so stop judging students by their hair – Reggie Rockstone

Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Ghanaian musician, Reggie Rockstone has spoken against the decision by Achimota School not to admit Rastafarian Students.



Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, the Grandpapa of Hiplife expressed his displeasure over the issue.



Reggie stated that there is no way the hair of the Rastafarian students will affect their academic performance.



He stressed that things have changed and certain laws should be amended.



The veteran musician couldn’t fathom why judges still wear blonde wigs but authorities are frowning on students with dreadlocks.



Reggie Rockstone without mincing words indicated that he is against the decision made by the school authorities.



