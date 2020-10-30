Music of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Jst Sako drops fresh visuals for his new single 'Molo'

play videoSouth African-born Afro singer-songwriter and producer, Jst Sako

Urban music sensation, Ntsako T.J Manentsa popularly known by his stage name, Jst Sako has dropped a sizzling hot and fresh new music video for his latest single titled 'Molo' which is now playing on TV and gaining appreciable traction and reviews online.



Shot in Edenvale and Soweto, the narrative of the 'Molo' music video was scripted by award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, George Beke and co-directed by multi-award winning South African filmmaker, Ofentse Mwase.



The music video features Jst Sako as a young man whose thoughts are centered around making dreams come true after strong motivation from his mother who wouldn't let him settle for less.



His apparent distraction by the love of his life however does not make him lose sight of his responsibilities as a professional barber trying to make ends meet.



Jst Sako talks up the impact & inspiration of the track 'Molo'. "I have put my entire expression into the song and it makes me feel overwhelmed that people can feel my spirit in the song as they listen. It has definitely affirmed for me that nothing worth achieving comes easy, but the rewards for being persistent and true to yourself will open all the desired doors for you", he says.



On the inspiration behind the track, Jst Sako held that the song was inspired by the idea of a perfect African love story, something that can be seen as fictitious but also real in the same sense.



"I wanted to capture in a lyric, what it means to adore the beauty of a woman and personify the feeling of meeting what in my belief could be the most incredible person you've ever come across in your entire existence... from the greeting which simply says, 'Molo' to the very walk down the aisle which would be yours forever in love!", he notes.



The South African-born Afro singer-songwriter and producer, Jst Sako is a musician who describes himself as a young African man who is passionate about life, music and the experiences that shape him daily.



Born and raised in the East Rand of Johannesburg, Jst Sako got introduced to the market through his affiliation with Pan African entertainment and music consulting company, Geobek Records & Entertainment in January 2020. He is upbeat about his first music video which is set to make him more visible in the music scene in South Africa and beyond.





