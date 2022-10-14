Joyce Dzidzor reforms life of mentally challenged man

Entertainment of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, has in her own small way reformed the life of a mentally challenged man.



In a video shared on Instagram, she videoed herself chasing after the mentally ill man with the help of three other men. She later revealed the mentally handicapped man's name as Emmanuel.



According to Joyce, she always saw the mentally challenged man walking around a town close to her mother's village and wanted to help him.



Her initial attempt to help the man was unsuccessful.



Not giving up, Joyce and the men who were assisting her persisted and finally managed to get him help.



While the mentally challenged Emmanuel did his best to verbally fight off Dzidzor and her team, they kept their cool while buckets of water were brought before him to clean him up.



The men available bathed him while people around joined to support them with more buckets of water and to experience the surreal story of the man they once knew.



Emma while bathing, tried his best to cover his private part from being exposed which shocked some of the observers.



In the background, one woman was heard saying, “Isn’t this Emma? Why is he acting shy when he has shown his private part to the whole town after having a bath.”



The cleaning up was done and Emma was given clean clothes to wear before Joyce then conveyed him to a mental hospital, where he was admitted.





