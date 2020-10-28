Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Joyce Blessing is not emotionally intelligent – Julie Jay fires

play videoGospel musician Joyce Blessing, her husband and publicist have been going at each other

Former publicist and personal assistant to Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, Julie Jay has asserted in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show that the “I swerve” hitmaker lacks emotional intelligence.



Julie Jay Kanze after her separation from Joyce Blessing has been accused by the Gospel musician of sabotage which has resulted in the latter invoking curses.



During the interview, the well-composed publicist denied all the allegation levelled at her and stated in the affirmative that she has not in any way had any amorous affair with Dave Joy, husband of Joyce Blessing.



She expressed her disappointment at Joyce Blessing for invoking curses on her and added that the former Zylofon signee lacks emotional intelligence.



