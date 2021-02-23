Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Joyce Blessing doesn’t talk to me again and I don’t care – Anita Afriyie

Gospel musicians Anita Afriyie and Joyce Blessing

Anita Afriyie has revealed that Joyce Blessing is not on speaking terms with her.



The ‘Adehye Mogya’ composer made this disclosure during an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut Show’.



She explained that Joyce Blessing stopped talking to her after she commented on her supposed accident.



Anita Afiryie believes the accident was fake and she will continue to condemn such an attitude.



She stressed that most Ghanaian gospel musicians do not like her because of her truthfulness.



Anita further advised them to stop such fake lives. She added that they became famous because of the grace of God.



Anita Afriyie said she doesn’t care if people hate her for saying the truth.



Watch the full interview below: